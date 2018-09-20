Shoesmith to host mattress sale to support local elementary schools

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Shoesmith Elementary will host a mattress sale at the school, 1330 E. 50th St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. Proceeds from the sale will be split among other local elementary schools.

Shoesmith, in partnership with “Just Get Sleep!”— a for-profit company that helps schools and non profits fundraise through mattress sales – will be transformed into a showroom where community members can purchase new mattresses with a percentage of the sales supporting their local elementary schools.

Shoesmith, Bret Harte, Ray and Kozminski elementary schools will receive 20 percent of the sales that day.

According to Joe Armetta, owner of the JGS program, customers can select to have their entire donation go to a specific school, or ask that it be split amongst multiple schools.

