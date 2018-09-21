Half Marathon prompting Sunday morning road closures

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Several streets in and around Jackson Park and South Lake Shore Drive will be impacted by road closures and traffic reroutes Sunday morning, Sept. 23, during the Chicago Half Marathon:

● Lake Shore Drive northbound, Marquette to 31st Street, 6:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

● Lake Shore Drive southbound, 31st Street to Marquette Closed 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

● Cornell Drive, Marquette Drive to the Midway Plaisance (all lanes), 3 a.m. to noon

● Cornell Drive, 67th to 57th streets, 6:30 a.m. to noon

● 57th Street eastbound, Lake Park Drive to Lake Shore Drive, 6:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

● 57th Street westbound, Lake Park Drive to Lake Shore Drive, 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

● Stony Island Avenue, 63rd to 56th streets (all lanes), 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

● Stony Island Avenue northbound, 67th to 63rd streets, 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

● Midway Plaisance, Cornell Drive to Dorchester Avenue (all lanes), 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

● Marquette Drive, Stony Island Avenue to Lake Shore Drive (all lanes), 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

● Jeffrey Avenue, Marquette Drive to 67th Street (all lanes), 6:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

● 67th Street, Jeffrey Avenue to South Shore Drive (all lanes), 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

● South Shore Drive, 67th Street to Lake Shore Drive (all lanes), 6:30 a.m.to 10:45 a.m.

● 47th Street, Lake Shore Drive to Cornell Avenue (all lanes), 6:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

● Science Drive: Lake Shore Drive to Museum of Science and Industry, 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

hpherald@hpherald.com