Hyde Park 5K fundraiser race tomorrow

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The fifth annual Beyond A Mammogram Hyde Park 5K Run and Walk will be held tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 22, at 9 a.m. at the Harold Washington Playlot Park near 53rd Street and Hyde Park Boulevard. Registration is open from 7 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

All funds raised will be donated to University of Chicago professor Olufunmilayo Olopade’s research on genetics and how a person’s DNA increases the risk of developing cancer.

The cost of registration is $39.99; those interested can also register at www.hydepark5k.org.

