HERALD STAFF REPORT

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) will host the 5th Ward monthly meeting on at 6 p.m. this Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave.

For more information visit lesliehairston.com or call 773-324-1585.

hpherald@hpherald.com