8 Hyde Park–Kenwood sites included in Open House Chicago

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Open House Chicago (OHC), the citywide architectural showcase presented by the Chicago Architecture Center (CAC), is scheduled this year for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13 and 14.

Eight sites in Hyde Park–Kenwood, including five places of worship, are among the open sites this year:

● KAM Isaiah Israel, 5039 S. Greenwood Ave., from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 14; constructed in 1924 and inspired by Byzantine architecture and an ancient synagogue in Tiberias, Israel

● The United Church of Hyde Park, 1448 E. 53rd St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 14; built in 1889 and expanded in 1924, with its painted ceiling and nature-inspired stained glass

● The Hyde Park Bank Building, 1525 E. 53rd St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 14; When opened in 1929, the Classical Revival bank with Art Deco ornamentations was the largest outside of the Loop and is today home to the Hyde Park Herald’s office, Suite 920

● The Augustana Lutheran Church of Hyde Park, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 and noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 14; constructed in 1968, with an interplay between austere Modernism and its skylights and lush garden

● The Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave., 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 14; constructed in 1906, with a one-of-a-kind sanctuary that is equal in length and height and stained glass by Tiffany and Connick

● Solstice on the Park, 1616 E. 56th St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14; opened earlier this year, and visitors can see the ground floor’s amenity spaces

● Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 14; opened in 1928, visitors can see its noteworthy carollon and organ and various academic motifs in its decoration

● Hussain MetroSquash Academic & Squash Center, 6100 S. Cottage Grove Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 14; since opening in 2015, MetroSquash has provided academy and athletic programming to students from fifth grade through college, and visitors can see its tilt-wall construction and sloping ceiling

For more information visit: www.architecture.org.

