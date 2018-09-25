South African artist exhibition to debut in US at DuSable tonight

HERALD STAFF REPORT

“Troublemaker: Art Is Our Only Hope”, the first United States exhibition of controversial South African painter Ayanda Mabulu, opens tonight at 6 p.m. at the DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place.

Mabulu is known for his starkly irreverent treatment of political leaders like former presidents Nelson Mandela and Jacob Zuma.

“Ayanda Mabulu demonstrates the political reach of the artists’ provocation,” said the DuSable Museum in a written statement. “Under the license of free expression the artist reimagines new relationships between living and past figures of power implicating them in various acts of violence or sexually compromised behavior. By evoking scenarios that are not easily conjured up through other mediums, Mabulu’s work represents a contribution to the advancement of protest art and the role of the artist as activist.”

Works from two other South African painters, Khaya Witbooi and Kimathi Mafafo, are included in the exhibition.

The exhibit runs through February.

