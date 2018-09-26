East Hyde Park shooting results in arrest, no injuries

HERALD STAFF REPORT

A motorist who fired several shots from his vehicle in East Hyde Park yesterday at 4:18 p.m. was arrested by the Chicago Police as he fled on foot along Lake Shore Drive after crashing his vehicle.

The suspect, described as a black man between 25 and 30 years old, opened fire as he drove a blue SUV westbound through the intersection of Hyde Park Boulevard and Cornell Avenue. Two vehicles were damaged by gunfire: one victim’s rear driver’s side window was hit as she drove eastbound through the intersection and another victim’s vehicle was damaged by a single shot while it parked at 5100 S. Cornell Ave.

The suspect then drove from the intersection to the 47th Street on-ramp of Lake Shore Drive and was involved in an accident with another vehicle on the expressway, abandoning his SUV at the 4700 South block. A police officer responding to calls over the radio of shots fired from a blue SUV arrested him as he fled northbound on foot.

Charges are pending against the suspect; Chicago Police News Affairs did not have his motive and will not release his identity until charges are filed.

There were no injuries.

