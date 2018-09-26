No funding available for 61st Street improvements

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Representatives from the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) said there are no “capital dollars” in place for the 61st Street Streetscape Master Plan at a Thursday evening meeting at the Woodlawn Resource Center, 6144 S. Cottage Grove Ave., but said there would be a better chance at getting grants should the community provide feedback as to what they wanted to see.

The project’s goal is to improve public infrastructure on the street, including improved sidewalks, street lighting and landscaping. Alisa Tilson, a CDOT urban planner, recounted previously raised concerns about a lack of parking — attendees raised concerns about a lack of parking once University of Chicago lots are replaced by the new Woodlawn Residential Commons dorm at 61st Street and Woodlawn Avenue.

Tilson said she could not speak for the University, but that CDOT was not recommending the removal of any parking.

Tilson also said there were ways to improve the street for bicyclists short of creating bike lanes, as 61st Street is already fairly narrow and because bike lanes were not established as a must-have at the previous two 61st Street Streetscape meetings. Tilson said that locations have been identified for art installations.

After the presentation, Ethan Flowers, a Washington Park real estate broker and investor, said the Streetscape plan was a great opportunity for community development, “especially if there are additional components added that deal with the community as far as improving and lessening the crime rate and increasing the development in the area, commercially and residentially.”

“People just have to be actually involved,” he said. “If they want something out of this, they’re going to have to be actively involved and get educated and put forth the effort in order to compete to hold their own.” He warned about “aggressive investors and people coming into the area.”

The final plan will be reviewed at a public plan this winter, then used to bid for grants.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com