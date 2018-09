Herald Staff Report

A lone robber struck the BMO bank branch at 5400 S. Cornell Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

A Chicago Police Dept spokesman said the single offender threatened the teller but did not display a weapon.

Police have no suspects, and the spokesman referred further questions to the Chicago office of the FBI.

The FBI did not immediately respond to messages.

BMO headquarters did not answer repeated phone calls.

