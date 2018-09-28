Hiro Sushi hosts soft opening, plans to open in early October

By TIA CAROL JONES

Contributing Writer

Hiro Sushi and Dessert Bar, 1453 E. 53rd St., held a soft opening Friday. The restaurant is scheduled to officially open in two weeks.

“I think we have a big community, with the University and hospital,” said the restaurant’s owner Visanu Srisak, a longtime Hyde Park resident who moved to the community in 1999, when he married his wife. “With more apartments and more residents coming in we see the opportunity to have another concept.”

The restaurant will serve bubble tea, milk tea and popping boba tea, with flavors that will include taro, coconut and honeydew. The ice cream rolls will have strawberry, avocado and coconut as flavors. It also will serve fresh fruit smoothies.

Srisak, who also owns Thai55, 1607 E. 55th St., and Pho55, 1611 E. 55th St., said he came up with the concept for this Japanese restaurant from his travels.

“My passion is to travel, I go to San Francisco and New York City and they have these things,” he said. “I just wanted to try and offer something new to our community.”

There will also be warm dishes such as ramen noodles, Bento boxes and teriyaki salmon. The restaurant will serve sushi with an option to order a full roll or a half roll.

“I like to try more than one roll when I’m at a sushi restaurant,” he said. “I’d like for people to try two or three rolls and finish every roll.”

