Vendor delivery woes lead to empty shelves at Treasure Island

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The state of the inventory at Treasure Island Foods, 1526 E. 55th St., has been the talk of Hyde Park this week, with commenters sharing dismay at the grocery store’s empty shelves.

While the produce section has been supplied all week, many items in the dry goods, dairy and butcher sections have been out-of-stock.

On Monday, the store director said that Treasure Island is having delivery issues with vendors but refused to comment further, deferring to corporate.

Treasure Island’s corporate office did not return phone calls or emails for comment.

The store’s inventory was improved on Friday but still not fully stocked. An employee shelving products, however, said the issues with vendors had not yet been worked out and that the Hyde Park store was getting products from other Treasure Island locations.

“They’re not telling us nothing,” he said.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com