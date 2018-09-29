Treasure Island to close Oct. 12

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Treasure Island Foods, 1526 E. 55th St., known for its basement community meeting room and 10 percent student discount, will close on Oct. 12. The store has started liquidating its inventory, with all items half-price off.

The supermarket chain, which was established in 1963, is in the process of closing all its stores in the Chicago area.

The Hyde Park location opened in 2008 after the closure of the Hyde Park Coop, which was established during the Great Depression by local community members including former University of Chicago professor and U.S. Senator Paul Douglas. The Coop folded after 75 years, due in part to a failed expansion onto 47th Street.

Treasure Island and the Coop have been the anchor tenants of the Hyde Park Shopping Center since it opened as part of urban renewal efforts in the 1960s.

Throughout the summer, customers made note of unstocked shelves at Treasure Island. Complaints crescendoed last week: management said the store was experiencing issues with vendors, and workers said new products were being supplied by the chain’s other locations. Numerous attempts to contact the corporate office were unsuccessful.

This story will be updated.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com