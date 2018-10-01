All classes free next week at Kenwood School of Ballet

HERALD STAFF REPORT

All classes will be free from Monday, Oct. 8, to Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Kenwood School of Ballet, 1100 E. Hyde Park Blvd. (inside KAM Isaiah Israel), for “Bring a Friend/Open House Week.”

Several classes are offered in ballet for children aged 2½ and up, teenagers and adults. The School also offers classes in tap, jazz funk and acrobatics.

“We are excited and proud to host our annual open house. We are also looking forward to debuting our new second dance studio or our community and friends,” said Director Kristi Andarcia.

For more information, visit www.itwirldance.com, email itwirldanceprograms@gmail.com or call 773-368-4058.

