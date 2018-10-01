Floral + Frock leaves Hyde Park, new restaurant expected to take over space

By TIA CAROL JONES

Floral + Frock is moving from Hyde Park location to a permanent space in South Shore.

Alicia August Wright, owner of A’Vents by August, an event planning business, said the storefront at 1368 1/2 E. 53rd St. that she and Jennifer Burrell, owner of The Frock Shop, a dress rental business, was used by the businesses as a pop-up shop for the last six months.

Burrell said having the businesses, which combined went under the name Floral + Frock, on 53rd Street in Hyde Park was good from a marketing and brand exposure standpoint.

“Because of the diversity and liveliness of Hyde Park, we wanted to experience a storefront atmosphere in a diverse community,” August Wright said.

August Wright said a highlight of their time in Hyde Park was working at the Silver Room Block Party, with Eric Williams.

“To be part of those cultural activities is great exposure,” she said.

Erik Nance and Dave Jeff, who own Litehouse Whole Food Grill, 1660 E. 55th St., and Mikkey’s Retro Grill, 5319 S. Hyde Park Blvd., will open a restaurant there, according to August-Wright.

