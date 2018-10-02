Blackstone Library to host healthcare registration event

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Blackstone Branch Public Library is hosting an event titled “Health Care with Get Covered Illinois” Wednesday, Oct. 3, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave.

Navigators from Komed Health Center in partnership with Get Covered Illinois will be at the library to assist those who need help with signing up for Medicaid, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act (special enrollment period only).

For more information call 312-747-0511.

hpherald@hpherald.com