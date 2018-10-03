October 3, 2018 Week In Photos Mike Reed and his group performed “The City Was Yellow: The Chicago Suite” Saturday evening at the Reva and David Logan Center located at 915 E. 60th St. – Spencer Bibbs Joan Collaso and the Larry Hicks Ensemble performed Saturday evening at the Reva and David Logan Center located at 915 E. 60th St. – Spencer Bibbs Sydney Jackson of the Kenwood Academy Jazz Band sings “I’m Feeling Good” Sunday afternoon on the Midway Plaisance located at 1130 Midway Plaisance on the University of Chicago campus. – Spencer Bibbs Civil rights activist and historian, Timuel Black and his wife Zenobia enjoy the event Sunday afternoon on the Midway Plaisance located at 1130 Midway Plaisance on the University of Chicago campus. -Spencer Bibbs Democratic nominee for Illinois State 25th District Representative Curtis Tarver poses for the camera with retiring State Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (D-25) during a reception in Currie’s honor at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. South Shore Drive, Wednesday, Sept. 26. – Marc Monaghan “Just Us Pawns” chess club member Miami Gopie, 12, gets instructions on Chess fundamentals from Instructor Dr. Mark Coleman at the Blackstone Branch Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., last Tuesday afternoon. – Owen M. Lawson III The new Sophy Hotel, 1411 E. 53rd St., held a grand opening ceremonial ribbon cutting Monday afternoon, Oct. 1. The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce and the Sophy Hotel sponsored the event. (Left to right) Executive Director for the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce Wallace Goode, CEO of Smart Hotel Jon Adams, Associate Vice President of Real Estate Operations at the University of Chicago Angie Marks, Vice President of Hotel Management for the Olympia Companies Sara Masterson, President and CEO of Choose Chicago, David Whitaker, General Manager of the Sophy Hyde Park, Anthony Beach, Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), Head of Commercial Real Estate at the University of Chicago Phil Gold and Managing Principal at GREC Architects Greg Randall – Spencer Bibbs Montgomery Place resident Ada Stock kisses State Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie’s (D-25) hand as Stock’s aide stands by, during a reception in Currie’s honor at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. South Shore Drive, Wednesday, Sept. 26. – Marc Monaghan Harpist Brandy Younger performs at Rockefeller Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave., Saturday, Sept. 29. -Owen M. Lawson III Jazz musician Corey Wilkes performs on the Midway Plaisance near 59th Street and Woodlawn Avenue Sunday, Sept. 30. -Owen M. Lawson III Art critic Hedy Weiss speaks with Ashley Wheater, Mary B. Galvin artistic director of the Joffrey Ballet, and Suzanne Lopez, ballet master of the Joffrey Ballet, about the 2018-2019 season that includes “Swan Lake,” “The Nutcracker” and “Anna Karenina” last Thursday at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. South Shore Drive. – Susan DeGrane