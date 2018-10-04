Hairston to host meeting on Treasure Island closure next Tuesday

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) will host a community meeting next Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. about the impending closing of Treasure Island Foods, 1526 E. 55th St.

Discussion topics will include assistance for the elderly or disabled who shopped at the supermarket, help for those about to lose their jobs and “the choice of a permanent replacement for Treasure Island.”

The meeting will be held at the Catholic Theological Union, 5416 S. Cornell Ave.

