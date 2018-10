HERALD STAFF REPORT

State Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (D-25) and Democratic nominee for Illinois State 25th District Representative Curtis Tarver will discuss education funding, criminal justice reform, sexual discrimination and harassment, the social safety net and state finances during a town hall meeting Tuesday, Oct. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., in the Little Theater.

