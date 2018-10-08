Hyde Park’s Treasure Island permanently closing today

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Stocked with only a few bruised apples and oranges and a few random bottles of condiments, Hyde Park’s Treasure Island Foods, 1526 E. 55th St., permanently closed at the end of the business day on Monday, Oct. 8, four days short of its originally projected closing date of Oct. 12.

News broke of the chain’s impending closure across the Chicago area late last month, and it is currently being sued by its produce wholesaler over unpaid bills and employees (some of them have resorted to protesting on the city’s North Side) alleging a breach of labor law, because they were not notified 60 days in advance of the closing.

The Hyde Park location opened in 2008, after the demise of the Hyde Park Co-op. Its closure will leave the Hyde Park Shopping Center without a primary anchor tenant, neighborhood groups without a dependable meeting space in its basement and some local shoppers without a nearby grocery store.

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) will host a meeting tomorrow, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Catholic Theological Union, 5416 S. Cornell Ave., to discuss the situation.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com