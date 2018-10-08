Tamago bicycle repair shop not accepting new customers

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The owner of Tamago, 1451 E. 57th St., a bicycle repair shop, has emphatically expressed that the business is not taking new clients and has no intention to do so in the foreseeable future.

With this development and the closing of Ancien Cycles in August, Hyde Park bicyclists no longer have any in-neighborhood options for maintenance and repair. The nearest shops are the Blackstone Bicycle Works at Experimental Station in Woodlawn, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., and Small Shop Cycles & Service in Bronzeville, 4250 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com