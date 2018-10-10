Streets to close for 5K race morning of Sunday, Oct. 14
HERALD STAFF REPORT
The RBC Race for the Kids benefiting patients at the Comer Children’s Hospital will affect road closures from 8:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14, starting on the University of Chicago Main Quad and continuing on surrounding streets:
● Cottage Grove Avenue from 59th Street to the Midway Plaisance North
● Woodlawn Avenue from 58th to 59th streets
● Lake Park Avenue from 56th to 57th streets
● Stony Island Avenue from the Midway Plaisance to 56th Street
● 56th Street from Stony Island to Lake Park avenues
● 57th Streets from Harper Avenue to the Main Quad
● 58th Street from the Main Quad to Woodlawn Avenue
● 59th Street from Woodlawn to Cottage Grove avenues
● The Midway Plaisance North from Cottage Grove to Stony Island avenues
The westbound Midway will open between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., the closed sections of Stony Island and Lake Park avenues and 56th Street will open between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 57th Street will reopen no later than 10:30 a.m.
The organizers thank the public for their cooperation. To register for the event, visit www.race.uchicagokidshospital.org.