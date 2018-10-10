U. of C. lecturer predicts Pritzker, Raoul to win in November, urges big turnout in midterms

By TIA CAROL JONES

An expert from the University of Chicago Department of Public Policy predicted that J.B. Pritzker would be the next governor of Illinois, and that Kwame Raoul would win the attorney general’s race.

Raymond Lodato, a Public Policy lecturer, also said the field of mayoral candidates should start shrinking, as he addressed the Hyde Park OWL, a group for women over the age of 40, on Oct. 7.

Dee Spiech, president of Hyde Park OWL, said with the midterm elections coming up on Nov. 6., the group’s members wanted Lodato, who served on the staffs of three aldermen and ran for Congress in 2012, to speak to the community about political issues, candidates and voting patterns.

“He’s spoken to us before and he was wonderful,” Spiech said.

Lodato answered the group’s questions about the mayoral, gubernatorial and attorney general races.

“By winter, it won’t be 12 to 13 (mayoral) candidates. It’s going to come down to a few candidates. There’s a pretty good chance Pritzker wins the election. I don’t foresee a circumstance where Kwame loses,” he said.

Lodato said with 35 Senate seats up for election, “This election is very critical to who’s going to control the House in the next decade.”

Lodato talked about the importance of increasing voter turnout, especially among Democrats looking to take over the House and Senate.

“We Americans don’t tend to spend enough time to turnout for the mid-term elections. People tend to take the midterms off,” he said.

When asked how to get young people to vote, Lodato said there are peer organizations out there that deal with voter registration.

“Some races are closer than we might have thought. The Senate seems to be ripe for some reform,” he said.

Lodato said, “We don’t know what’s going to happen with the Latino vote this election.” He said it will be interesting to see the results of Latino vote this election cycle.

He said, nationally, more Americans need to take midterm elections seriously and go vote, especially Democrats.

