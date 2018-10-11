Blues Fest to celebrate the music and its history

By TIA CAROL JONES

Blues has deep roots on the South Side of Chicago, and the Blues Fest will pay homage to those roots Oct. 19 to 21 at the University of Chicago’s Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts.

The three-day festival at the Center, 915 E. 60th St., will include concerts, workshops, conversations and films.

Matthew Skoller, program director of the fest, said its goal is to get into the interdisciplinary relationship between blues and other art forms, including gospel and jazz.

“I have felt that although blues and barbecue and beer go really well together, there should be a place where blues is explored in a more serious way,” he said.

The lineup includes a performance by Bill Sims, Jr., a workshop by Zahra Baker and a conversation with Ruben Santiago Hudson. John Primer and Steve Bell will perform to kick off the festival.

“You have two African American blues men who come from very different backgrounds and different approaches, they kind of end up in the same place,” Skoller said. “These are two guys who have really dug deep into the music of their ancestors.”

Leigh Fagin, deputy director of Programming and Engagement at the Logan Center, said last year more than 1,200 people attended.

“The Blues Fest allows us to continue a tradition of using a multidisciplinary lens to explore the impact of blues music through programs featuring artists at all levels of their careers pushing the boundaries of the art form,” she said. “We hope people will have a range of experiences from being up close to some of Chicago’s most treasured blues musicians and artists influenced by the blues, to hearing from new voices that inspire them to think of the legacy, and the future, of the blues in new ways.”

Skoller said blues has a major impact on world and pop music. And, it is important to remember its roots.

“This is African American music, this is the story of African American people. It’s really important history,” he said. “If you want to play this music, it is incumbent upon you to learn about African American music and where it came from.”

