Bibliophile opening edges closer

Herald staff report

The eagerly awaited grand opening of Bibliophile, the book, booze and dessert creation from the owners of Fabiana’s Bakery, is set for Oct. 22. Current plans call for a soft opening on Friday, Oct. 19. The restaurant will be open only for dinner the first week and add lunch service in its second week.

Bibliophile, located at 1658 E. 53rd Street, will serve Chef Anicia Peden’s elevated comfort food along with cocktails, wine and beer in a setting surrounded by books, likely to stimulate conversation and evoke memories of great libraries from the movies.

Many of the featured cocktails will join the literary theme, so expect offerings that nod toward Catcher in the Rye, Great Expectations and Alice in Wonderland, among others. The wine list promises to be great reading, since it is being curated by Derrick Westbrook, 57th Street Wines’ award-winning sommelier.

