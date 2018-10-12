Groups set job fair for ex-Treasure Island employees

HERALD STAFF REPORT

A free hospitality job and resource fair for laid-off Treasure Island employees will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Shoreland Apartments lobby, 5454 S. Shore Dr. The event was organized by Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), the Arise Chicago labor organization, the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership nonprofit organization, Mac Properties and the University of Chicago.

Space will be designated for on-site interviews or for applicants to complete paperwork; Shoreline is providing tables and a chair for each business.

Businesses that have questions or are interested in participating are to contact U. of C. Office of Civic Engagement Director of Community Development Initiatives Kristie Ann Conklin at 773-834-1447 or kristieconklin@uchicago.edu.

hpherald@hpherald.com