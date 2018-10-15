5 finalists, 3 minutes, 1 winner

By TIA CAROL JONES

Five finalists had three minutes each to pitch their ideas to win the South Side Pitch competition last Thursday, and Melody Roberts’ Liv Labs, a product to address incontinence among women, emerged as the winner.

The “Pitch” is sponsored by the Polsky Institute for Justice Clinic on Entrepreneurship, of the University of Chicago Law School.

“Innovation is what hit home for Liv Labs,” said Stacy Massey, assistant director of operations and outreach for the Institute for Justice Clinic on Entrepreneurship. “She’s really doing something innovative with her product.”

“South Side Pitch was a great experience. I’m delighted to take away the first prize,” said Roberts, who took home $5,000 and a one-year membership in the Polsky Exchange.

she said. She said the money from the competition will go towards tooling to create a wearable prototype, with medical grade silicone to test the product among women.“

We redesigned it to be more comfortable, reusable and one size fits all,” she said.

Roberts said everyone who applied to South Side Pitch was invited to participate in Pitch Perfect, an event prior to the Pitch. She said while the experience was harrowing, it also was invaluable in terms of the advice she received.

Judges votes counted for 75 percent of the final score, and audience votes were 25 percent. Massey said Roberts and Liv Labs scored very high with the judges, and “she was definitely up there in the audience votes, as well.”

Massey added the money will be used to build on ideas Roberts has already sprouted.

“She looking for patent and FDA approval and that’s where the award money could be really helpful,” Massey said.

Kozy, a retention and savings platform for landlords and renters, won the second place prize of $4,000 and a one year membership to the Polsky Exchange. Bougie Melon Brand, fresh made sips and sweets for foodies, won the third place prize of $2,000.

Amy Hermalik, associate director for the Institute for Justice Clinic on Entrepreneurship, said through the last five years the event has existed, more than 700 businesses and entrepreneurs have applied.

“The South Side is a vibrant community. It is hard work getting a business off the ground,” she said. “Entrepreneurship inspires others to do the same. We are so very proud to highlight their work.”

