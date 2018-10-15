Experts debate impact of Van Dyke verdict

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The same panel that held a discussion at the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration (SSA) before Jason Van Dyke was found guilty of murdering Laquan McDonald met again last Oct.9, with experts discussing the verdict and where the movement for police accountability and reform goes from here.

“This is historic, no doubt about it,” said U. of C. law professor Craig Futterman, who helped bring word of the police cover-up into public light. “This is the first time ever — ever — that an on-duty Chicago police officer was held criminally accountable for killing a black man, woman or child.” He reiterated the statistic that the Chicago Police Department (CPD) has killed a person every week for the last 30 years and that three-quarters of those killed were African-American.

Futterman said that experts in Illinois criminal law estimate that Jason Van Dyke, convicted of second-degree murder and 16 Class X felony counts of assault for each shot he fired into McDonald, faces a 60-year sentence because of the state’s consecutive sentences law for Class X felonies. Futterman said he saw great irony that the law, which he blames for the mass incarceration of people of color, will result in Van Dyke’s imprisonment.

Historic as the verdict is, Futterman cautioned that it does not solve the nation’s systemic issues of police accountability and the code of silence or racism in Chicago. He was critical of President Donald Trump’s legal move against the consent decree between the Chicago Police and the Illinois Attorney General, later saying that providing public comment to the federal judge hearing the case, Robert Dow, would be a thing the public eager to become involved in the push for police accountability could do.

“There needs to be a public record, because you know Trump and [U.S. Attorney General Jeff] Sessions are going to create their record. The [Fraternal Order of Police] is going to create a record,” Futterman said. “It is important for the people to create a record.”

He said the consent decree will save lives, because it says police officers can only use deadly force as a last resort when necessary to prevent imminent threat of death or serious injury and can be enforced by citizens going directly to the federal judge moderator instead of an elected official.

Mental healthcare advocate and social worker Marion Malcome said the media’s expressed fears of rioting in case of a Van Dyke acquittal incites public sadness, anxiety and fear, saying it affects mental health “when people are, before any question, assuming we’re going to act like animals if we are rightly and justly healthy.” SSA professor Reuben Miller said the media treatment of Van Dyke, particularly his Chicago Tribune interview, was part of a knee-jerk effort to always cast police as victims for having to use firearms in service.

Bonsu said she also felt anxious when the verdict was announced. She said she was unsure whether she was crying tears of relief or joy at the time but ultimately decided she felt ambivalent, because nothing could bring McDonald back and the work to reform law enforcement in Chicago remains massive.

“It feels very unsettling to be satisfied with justice from the same system I am actively trying to reform and dismantle,” Bonsu said. She later said she was hit with police batons in South Shore during the social unrest that followed the police killing of Harith “Snoop” Augustus over the summer.

“This verdict doesn’t stop anything. It doesn’t change anything,” said Bonsu. “If anything, we need to ride this momentum wave … of change.”

Historian Timuel Black, however, called the verdict a “victory for the people” and a “positive, beautiful thing” that proves the strength in unity.

“The young people that came together across race, ethnic, gender lines made a difference, and that difference psychologically transferred into politics,” he said. “The politicians had to be worried about these young people going back and protesting at the polls.” He called for a stronger sense of community, one encompassing the police, to result from the murder and trial.

