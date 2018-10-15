New restaurant renamed ‘Red Fish Bleu Fish’

HERALD STAFF REPORT

A new seafood restaurant opening on Harper Avenue in the downtown City Hyde Park development has a new name, Red Fish Bleu Fish, and a new sign above its storefront.

The restaurant was formerly to have opened under the name “1 Fish 2 Fish,” a move that attracted serious acrimony from the owners of Two Fish, 641 E. 47th St., a Bronzeville seafood boil restaurant, who charged that Red Fish Bleu Fish owner Jovanis Bourgoub was stealing its name.

At an August meeting hosted by Ald. Sophia King (4th), Bourgoub said he got the name from the children’s book by Dr. Seuss.

The name change was confirmed by the manager of another Bourgoub restaurant, Porkchop,1516 E. Harper Ct., who said Red Fish Bleu Fish would open “soon.”

The Herald was unable to reach Bourgoub or representatives from Two Fish or Mac Properties, which owns City Hyde Park.

hpherald@hpherald.com