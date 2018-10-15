‘Residential segregation’ society’s biggest challenge, Mitchell says

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Illinois Democratic Party Director and State Rep. Christian Mitchell (26th) told a group of University of Chicago students that the Democratic Party’s goal should be “people having a high standard of living and making sure the fortuitous circumstance of your birth determines only where you start and never where you finish.”

He told the U. of C. College Democrats that residential segregation, where a person doesn’t “grow up in a place where you don’t see people who are not like you being human and doing human things,” is society’s greatest challenge.

Mitchell called the relationship between political organizing and electoral work “seamless” and two sides of the same coin. He recalled a campaign in south suburban Riverdale, where the predominantly black side of town was constantly flooding after heavy rains. They organized the town’s elected officials to successfully lobby for infrastructural funding, but Mitchell became frustrated at strategic roadblocks facing the organizers because of structural forces.

“I sort of made a decision that I’ve got this set of skills, I’ve got this access to this network, having gone to the University of Chicago, where I could potentially do more on the government side of things,” he said, adding that “well-organized people who know exactly what they want” help him do his job best. He declared his candidacy in the 26th District seat vacated by former Fourth Ward alderman William Burns and, at 25 years old, won the 2012 election by four points.

“I think that government is the largest enterprise we enter into together; I think when we give up on it, we’re giving up on ourselves,” he said. Referencing the recent United Nations climate change study warning of hellish consequences by 2040 within the broad scope of humanity’s challenges (and later endorsing state investments in solar power, noting that Illinois receives as much sunshine as international leaders Germany and Japan), Mitchell said he was also motivated by the fact that “when things go wrong with the planet, the people who suffer first generally look like me.”

Mitchell pointed out that there were not many black students among the U. of C. College Democrats and that black Democrats returned low margins for left-of-center primary candidates like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders or New York City congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling it a challenge for his party’s progressive wing. He said the gap between the Democratic Party’s progressive wing and communities of color can be bridged but requires a hard conversation before it starts to pull the party apart.

“We have to do persuasion on those issues,” he said, saying that gradualism in policy-making does not make anyone less progressive for this reason. Speaking for himself, not the party, Mitchell praised gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker’s plan for a state health insurance “public option” as an addition to the existing Obamacare system.

Reflecting on the decimation of pro-choice Republican members of the General Assembly, Mitchell said the GOP “is having conversations about what it means to cater to different shades of white male.” “I think the geographic time bomb they’re going through and the geographic structure of Illinois means that, in a lot of places, the moderate Republican is an endangered species,” he said.

Mitchell said that candidates’ individual campaigns matter more than the GOP’s decades-long campaign against the Democrats as House Speaker Michael Madigan’s party and that the state legislature’s makeup will differ dramatically in a decade anyway. He said that some national issues factor into state politics more than others, saying that the “arrogance and cruelty” of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court had a large impact on personal levels and party enthusiasm in the midterms’ final sprint.

Speaking on collegiate themes, Mitchell told the students that college “is really the last time your life is all about you” and said that interpersonal relationships formed at the U. of C. are ultimately more valuable than the academic experience (“But try hard in school,” he advised tongue-in-cheek). He lauded the U. of C.’s move away from its bubble identity and urged the students to explore the broader South Side and engage with locals.

“You look around you, and you say, ‘The fate of people around me is tied directly to my own,’” he said “Not in some loosey-goosey spiritual sense, but in a real economic sense.”

Mitchell also encouraged conversation with campus conservatives, saying that time spent with General Assembly Republicans has led to bipartisan legislative support in the past.

“It’s really good practice to talk with people you strongly disagree with, because the stakes here are nothing and the stakes out there are everything,” he said.

After speaking to the students, Mitchell said that much of his time these days is dedicated to supporting individual campaigns in the run-up to get-out-the-vote efforts. Should Pritzker win, he said the Democrats are eager to focus on educational issues, public infrastructure and the state’s social safety net.

For their part, the U. of C. College Democrats have had an eventful campaign season so far, with canvasses for congressional and local candidates in the suburbs and phone banks for the coordinated Democratic campaigns in Nevada, Ohio and the Upper Midwest.

