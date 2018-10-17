Education, jobs are top needs for 25th District, Tarver says

By AARON GETTINGER

Curtis Tarver, the candidate almost certain to succeed Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (25th) in Springfield next year, told attendees at a town hall meeting that the residents of the district all want jobs, transit, solid education and streets safe from crime and police misconduct.

At Tarver and Currie’s joint session Tuesday night at Kenwood Academy, he stressed prioritization of issues and “the immediacy of the need” in different parts of the district.

He called education in general the district’s biggest problem and early childhood education his biggest priority, driven by the experience of advocating for his kindergarten-aged daughter. He was blunt in his assessment of the issue in Hyde Park.

“A lot of people in Hyde Park, particularly well-to-do white women, seem to have the answers [for] everywhere else in the state, particularly in black and Latino areas, as to how education should go,” he said. “A lot of time you sit down and have conversations with these individuals — they have benefitted from the same system that they talk so negatively about.

“And I’m willing to knock on doors in South Shore and places like that, where we talk to people who believe [if] their kid has a uniform on, they automatically go to a better school. So I think that’s a big issue in the district, because the reality of it is that there’s no one-size fits all, as much as we want there to be.

“I am in favor of a great quality public education, every single child. I think it should be fundamental, no doubt about it. But the notion, press me and say, ‘Well, are you going to try to get rid of charter schools?’ No, I’m not. It’s not what I’m going to do. The bottom line is that what works for rich people in Hyde Park does not necessarily work for people in South Chicago and South Shore. That’s the reality of it. I’m not going to duck the issue, I’m not going to wait for somebody to lambast me about being the charter school person. The bottom line is I am an educational person … I want children to get good, quality education, period.”

From a state policy level, he said a progressive income tax, legalized recreational marijuana and a 25 percent reduction in the state’s prison population could provide much-needed funding to bolster education in Illinois.

Currie said that the state funds 35 percent of local public education compared with the nationwide state average of 60 percent. She said the 2017 state education funding reform – which revised the Illinois funding formula, enabled property tax increases, directed increased funding to Chicago teachers’ pensions and established a multimillion dollar tax credit program for private school tuition – “is going to make a difference if we continue to put new money into our public schools.”

She blamed high municipal property taxes in Illinois on the fact that “the state isn’t stepping up to the plate to fund public education.”

The two differ on an elected Chicago Public School Board, which Tarver supports and Currie opposes — “But I won’t be there to vote,” she said wryly, drawing laughs.

Tarver said he would approach the state’s chronic and severe budgetary issues “with a fresh eye,” noting the problem’s vast array of suggested solutions. “I’m not intimidated by it, to be quite honest with you,” he said. “I’m not intimidated by very much. It’s a problem, and it has a solution. And, of course, we have to figure it out.”

Asked if a conflict exists between pension and education funding, Currie said the unfunded pension liability will take many years of taxpayers’ money to solve. “Things do get crowded out because of other needs in the state budget, but these two priorities are high priorities,” she said, regretting that the state back-loaded the 40-year payment schedule passed under Republican Gov. Jim Edgar in the 1990s that required larger and larger payments.

Currie, the retiring four-decade incumbent and House Majority Leader, began the meeting by enthusiastically endorsing Tarver for his business acumen (he owns microbreweries in South Loop and Homewood) and his advocacy for criminal justice reform.

Nevertheless, “To the extent that he doesn’t fit our bill, we are going together to hold his feet to the fire,” she said.

Tarver said his personal experiences moved his interest in criminal justice issues. “But for the grace of God and a few good mentors, I could have made mistakes myself like a lot of my friends did growing up,” he said. “I just tend to believe that somebody who’s gone to jail … and come back, we ought to welcome them with as open arms as possible so they don’t end up in a situation where they re-offend.”

A year at the Independent Police Review Authority, the predecessor of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), taught Tarver “that you just couldn’t please everybody” — the media, the public and the police force itself. He said it helped him learn how to build trust with affected parties. He said that his career in plaintiff litigation taught him to take a honest, gradual approach towards achieving his clients’ interests as well as how to argue a point.

“I think that serves him very well when it comes to questions of police reform,” Currie said, “not just reform in the way that we sentence people to spend time in the slammer, but also how we set up a different tone, a different way of meeting between the Chicago City Police and the community.”

She said there is bipartisan support for sentencing programs “more responsible and responsive to the actual crime,” saying that some Illinois Republicans have found that “our criminal justice system has not made us safer, [and] it has destroyed many lives along the way.”

Tarver said that his experience in city government after a year in private practice made him realize that “good government can transform lives.” He said he sees a disparate nature of policy-making and governance between the North and South sides and “the importance of passing budgets and how that could revitalize neighborhoods.”

County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has “the ability of someone who knew how to work with the Mayor’s Office and to get things done and to also stand up to the mayor on issues and not back down,” Tarver said.

Currie said the “string bean” shape of the 25th District, which lines the lakefront from North Kenwood to the East Side neighborhood on the state line, was a result of “making sure that we are not discriminating against racial minorities when it comes to their opportunity to make their preferences not just heard [but] effective at the polls” and attempts to not overlap municipal borders. She stated the demographic near-certainty that Illinois will lose one and possibly two congressional seats after the next census.

Tarver rejected the idea of an independent redistricting committee, saying he does not see a problem with the process as it exists today in the hands of the state legislature, calling it “a democratic process.”

While not “a super free-market person,” Tarver said that businesses small and large are affected by unnecessary red tape. He said he is committed to ensuring longstanding residents’ ability to live in their neighborhoods but deferred on a position on repealing Illinois’ constitutional ban on rent control without first seeing the legislation.

When asked about the Tiger Woods-designed golf course to be located at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Dr., Currie noted the $175 million in roadway changes necessitated by the broader South Lakefront Framework Plan, including the planned development of the Obama Presidential Center.

She was sympathetic to concerns about the destruction of the South Shore Nature Sanctuary to accommodate a golf green, saying, “We need parks to provide meditative, quiet nature space. They’re not supposed to be filled with the activity we see day-in and day-out on State and Madison.”

In response to a question about transit priorities, Currie said that, in addition to scarce funding, organizational issues have precluded integration between the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and Metra systems. “Neither side wants to take on an operation that is losing money, but it’s also very much a question of the culture of the operation,” she said.

