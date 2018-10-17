Family-friendly event set for Halloween

By TIA CAROL JONES

Contributing Writer

Hyde Park officials are taking steps to prevent a repeat of the last two years’ boisterous takeover of local streets on Halloween.

The group Downtown Hyde Park Chicago and the South East Chicago Commission are sponsoring Treatin’ on 53rd Street. The family-friendly event will close 53rd Street from Lake Park Avenue to Blackstone Avenue as well as Harper Court, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Eric E. Reaves, of the South East Chicago Commission, said the community wanted to come up with a positive solution.

“We decided that activating the street for families would be the best thing to do,” he said. “The business district is going to be occupied.”

Reaves said 2,000 people already are registered to attend the event. The event is open to families, with children from infants to 12 years old. There will be face painting, storytelling, live performances, music and games, as well as treats from local businesses.

Reaves said the goal of the event is to capture the essence of Downtown Hyde Park Chicago. He said people see Hyde Park as a family-friendly place.

“People see Hyde Park as safe, they see Hyde Park as fun, they want to come here,” Reaves said.

Ald. Sophia King (4th) said her office and the office of Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) wanted to create a fun and safe day for the community’s residents.

“We want to encourage lots of families and residents to come out and enjoy Halloween on 53rd Street,” she said. “We want to bring all facets of the family together.”

King said she wanted to piggyback on festivals like the Silver Room Block Party and Hyde Park Brew Fest.

“We’re taking that energy and focusing it, making it a positively activated space where a family can come and celebrate Halloween,” she said. “We hope this year everybody is like, ‘wow, we have to trick-or-treat on 53rd.”

To register for the event, visit http://www.treatin53rd.eventbrite.com

