H.P. Village raises $12,000 to help members stay in their homes

By TIA CAROL JONES

Contributing Writer

The Chicago Hyde Park Village raised about $12,000 at its latest benefit to continue its mission to help its members keep their homes and stay engaged in the community as they get older.

More than 100 participants attended the Fall Benefit on Sunday, at the Lake Shore Hotel, 4900 S. Lake Shore Drive, in the Hyde Park Room.

Rita McCarthy, chair of the benefit and vice president of the board, said: “We’re raising money for scholarships so we can help other people stay in their homes. It’s a wonderful organization.”

In addition to the luncheon, there was a silent auction, with the theme of food and drink. Items included a cocktail party, high tea and a Filipino dinner. There also was a live auction with products from Eataly.

Gary Worcester, president of the H.P. Village’s board, said he thought the event was successful. “The people who put it on … are getting pretty good at it. And, the silent auction is a pretty clever thing,” he said.

Dan Friedrich, an actor, performed a parody of the Good Neighbors listerve, titled, “Are You Being (List) Served? Good Neighbors Gone Wild!” In it, he poked fun at some of the groups — Decluttering Support Group and Hyde Park Cats.

“As a clutterer, I’m very disappointed there isn’t a clutterers group,” he said. “Where do the declutterers think their stuff goes? To the clutterers. It’s one big virtuous cycle.”

Jay Mulberry, creator of the Good Neighbors list serve, was the master of ceremonies. He acknowledged the work of the Chicago Hyde Park Village.

“I think it’s just marvelous that these people work so hard,” he said.

