Principal Appreciation Month Q&A

October is National Principals Month, a month to honor the nation’s principals and how they contribute to school improvement and students’ success. The Hyde Park Herald will feature principals from local schools each week throughout the month.

Principal: Karen Calloway

School: Kenwood Academy High School

Address: 5015 S. Blackstone

Phone: 773-535-1350

Website: www.kenwoodacademy.org

HPH: What is the highlight of being principal at your school?

KC: The highlight of being a principal is being able to shape, guide and build confident leaders who will prosper and ultimately be of service to others in our communities.

HPH: Describe your school’s culture.

KC: Kenwood Academy is a space where all feel a sense of community and family. Students, parents, teachers, and staff all strive to be the best and to work together for the best interests of our students. It’s important that we set high expectations for students while engaging them in experiences that will allow them to apply practical experiences to theory. The culture is very inclusive, and we promote student voice and opportunities for students to create and work as change agents. College and adopting a post-secondary plan is an essential part of the culture at Kenwood. Students understand that although the academic culture promotes challenge and rigor, opportunities beyond the classroom allow students to express their individuality and enjoy an environment that is rich in spirit and school pride.

HPH: What is your school doing well?

KC: Honestly, we try to cover all of the bases for our students. We are a comprehensive neighborhood high school. We offer a college preparatory program with a multitude of dual enrollment, advanced placement, and college level programming for students. In addition, we provide a variety of interscholastic sports programs that tap into the life skills needed to compete and work well with others in a global marketplace.

HPH: In what ways does your school connect with the community?

KC: Students at a Kenwood support neighboring elementary schools through mentoring and tutorial programs. Additionally, our students take advantage of being of assistance at neighborhood festivals and service projects.

HPH: What are your feelings on parent and community volunteer involvement in school? How can they get involved?

KC: We have a very involved parent base as well as an active and supportive Local School Council, Friends of Kenwood, PAC and Kenwood Alumni Network. We welcome all to connect with our team and we are open to the many ways that others can contribute to our school community.

herald@hpherald.com