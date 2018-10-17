Review: “Caroline, or Change”

RECOMMENDED

Where: Firebrand Theatre with TimeLine Theatre Company at The Den Theatre Heath’s Main Stage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.

When: through Oct. 28

Tickets: $45

For tickets: firebrandtheatre.org

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

I haven’t seen “Caroline, or Change” since the stunning Chicago premiere at Court Theatre in 2008 with E. Faye Butler in the title role and the country about to elect Barack Obama as president.

A lot has changed since then, but a lot hasn’t. One thing that remains the same is that Jeanine Tesori (music) and Tony Kushner’s (book and lyrics) 2003 musical is devilishly difficult, which may be why it isn’t staged more often even though the sung-through format has become more familiar. Also the sensitive racial subject matter may resonate in different ways, but it still resonates strongly a decade after Court’s production.

Fledgling Firebrand Theatre’s second-season opener, a collaboration with TimeLine Theatre Company, does the show justice, or almost, thanks to a mostly stellar cast directed by Lili-Anne Brown with musical direction by Andra Velis Simon, who also plays keyboard and conducts the five-piece orchestra. Tesori’s lush layered score, infused with blues, gospel, Motown, classical, folk, and klezmer music, is one of the highlights.

The biggest drawback, and I may as well get this out of the way now, is that many of the lyrics are unintelligible, or at least they were on opening night. Over-amplification is part of the problem, and the actors are easier to understand when they’re singing softly rather than belting it out.

Another issue is Lauren Nichols’ scenic design, though the configuration of the playing space with two unmovable support columns is partly to blame, as is the placement of the audience on two sides, making the blocking challenging, especially for any efforts at dance. The multiple levels with individual rooms on each effectively emphasize the isolation of the characters from each other, but a sense of communication is missing when needed, and the finishes and furnishings are too drab.

Many of the crucial scenes in Kushner’s quasi-autobiographical story, which takes play in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in 1963, are set in the basement, which is downstage and described as hellish (despite the fact that most basements in that part of the South would be under water). That’s where

Caroline Thibodeaux (Rashada Dawan), a divorced 39-year-old African American maid with four children, spends her days doing the laundry and ironing for the Gellman family, her Jewish employers. A deeply embittered woman who makes a meager $30 a week, she loved her husband before he became abusive, attends church, and dreams of little except a fantasy affair with Nat King Cole.

Caroline is at odds with everyone, including her oldest daughter, Emmie (Bre Jacobs), a budding activist who admires Martin Luther King, Jr. and doesn’t think much of J.F.K., and her best friend, Dotty (Nicole Michelle Haskins), who is a maid but going to college in the hopes of changing that. She also resents Rose Gellman (Blair Robertson), the new wife of widowed Stuart Gellman (Jonathan Schwart), who in his grief over the death of his first wife from cancer has taken refuge in his clarinet and become remote from everyone.

The unhappiness is compounded for eight-year-old Noah Gellman (Alejandro Medina), who loved his dead mother, craves affection from his father, and can’t stand Rose. He fantasizes about being part of Caroline’s family instead, and she begrudgingly lets him light her one daily cigarette (ironic given the cause of his mother’s death) and spend a little time with her in the basement. The one thing that doesn’t quite come through in Dawan’s intense, beautifully sung performance is how much she cares for the boy, because she’s too relentlessly angry from the start.

This diminishes the emotional impact of the rift between them. While change is swirling all around in the outside world—the Vietnam War, the murder of J.F.K., a confederate statue torn down in Lake Charles’ town square (an incident that really resonates today)–the crux of the matter here is, literally, change—the coins Noah accidentally leaves in his pants’ pockets.

Rose, transplanted New Yorker whose frustration Robertson captures well, is a well-intentioned woman with a penchant for making things worse. She decides to teach Noah the value of money by giving Caroline any that he leaves in his pockets. At first, she refuses to take money “from babies” because she believes it is wrong, but then Noah deliberately starts leaving coins in his pockets to see what will happen—and she keeps them, because she needs them and knows they will delight her children.

The crisis arises when Rose’s father, Grandpa Stopnick (Michael Kingston), an old-line Socialist, comes from New York for Chanukah. He gives Noah a $20 bill, along with a lecture on how it was stolen from the poor. At school the next day, Noah realizes he accidentally left it in his pocket and, when he rushes home to retrieve it, discovers that Caroline has taken it and won’t give it back.

A microcosm of human greed and bad behavior, the fight between them exposes the racism on both sides, leaving Caroline—the adult, after all—so devastated she doesn’t return to work for several days and would rather not come back at all. There is a bit of softening in the end, along with a hopeful coda from Emmie, but the mood here remains darker and more despairing than I remember.

The only real lightness comes from the inspired decision to animate the inanimate objects that dominate Caroline’s daily life. The Washer is brought to sensual life by Tyler Symone, as is the luminous, calming Moon. She has a terrific voice, and so does baritone Michael Lovette, who embodies both the devilish Dryer and the “coloreds only” Bus that announces President Kennedy’s death. Radio 1, 2, and 3 (De’Jah Jerval, Emma Sipora Tyler, Roberta Burke) comprise the Motown trio that functions as a Greek chorus, and kudos go to their costumes by designer Kotryna Hilko, which are complete with radiant-dial belts and antenna hats.