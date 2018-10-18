No ‘major incidents’ to report at CAPS meeting; arrests and stops decline in Hyde Park

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

WASHINGTON PARK — The Chicago Police reported no major incidents over the past month in the three beats comprising Hyde Park at Wednesday’s sparsely attended Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) meeting held at the Second District station, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave.

Police reported 183 arrests and police stops in the three wards between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, compared with 282 in the last reporting period, a 35-percent decline.

In Beat 233, which covers the Washington Park and area between Hyde Park Boulevard, 55th Street and Woodlawn Avenue, there were five arrests, 58 traffic stops and six street stops.

There were 12 incidents of larceny, nine of simple battery, four of vandalism, three of motor vehicle theft, one of aggravated assault with a handgun, one of aggravated criminal sex abuse by a family member, a burglary, an offense against family and children, and a threat and a harassment by telephone.

In the last reporting period, between Aug. 16 and Sept. 18, there were 12 arrests, 109 traffic stops and 24 street stops in Beat 233.

In Beat 234, which covers the area between Woodlawn Avenue, Hyde Park Boulevard, 55th Street and the lakefront, there were 16 arrests, 45 traffic stops and four investigative stops.

There were 24 incidents of larceny, eight simple batteries, five incidents of vandalism, five burglaries, four simple assaults, three of aggravated assault (with a handgun, a knife and another dangerous weapon), one of reckless conduct, one of counterfeiting, one credit card fraud, a violation of a protection order and a miscellaneous non-indexed offense.

The police reported that there had been one arrest, five calls for service and two investigative stops on the issue of vehicles running stop signs at the 53rd, 54th and 56th streets’ intersections with Lake Park Avenue during rush hour previously raised by the public.

In the last reporting period, there were 13 arrests, 71 traffic stops and seven investigative stops in Beat 234.

In Beat 235, which covers the area roughly east of Cottage Grove Avenue between 55th and 61st streets, excluding Jackson Park, there were 12 arrests, 36 traffic stops and one investigative stop.

There were four larcenies, four simple batteries, two simple assaults, two telephoned threats, one motor vehicle theft, an incident of credit card fraud and one “other crime against [a] person.”

On the issue of drinking, loitering, noise and trash on the 5500 and 5600 South blocks of South Shore Drive, police said there had been three calls for service and seven administrative notices of violation (ANOV), which are typically tickets.

In the last reporting period, there were 10 arrests, 31 traffic stops and five investigative stops in Beat 235.

Like many local organizations, CAPS has been displaced from its basement meeting space by the closing of Treasure Island foods. Officer Colleen Carcione, solicited feedback (caps002district@chicagopolice.org) about where to host the meetings, gratis and with easy parking, next year.

The last CAPS meeting of 2018 will be held on Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Second District station. There will be no meetings in December nor January.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com