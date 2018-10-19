Bret Harte sets Walk-a-Thon fundraiser

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Contributing Writer

Bret Harte Elementary School is gearing up to host its first Walk-a-Thon fundraiser, and it is inviting the Hyde Park community to join in.

The event will be held Oct. 25 from 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. across from the school, 1556 E. 56th St., at Jackson Park. Children and participating adults can run, walk, or skip along a designated path.

According to Principal Charles Bright, the fundraiser’s target is $5,000 to help fund academic programming and after school opportunities for students who might not have access to them outside of school.

“Specifically, Bret Harte hopes to fund a choir program, purchase supplies for its learning garden, and add new technology for students to use,” said Bright.

As of Herald press time, $1,500 has been raised by school sponsors and community members.

“Designated as a certified healthy school by the United States Department of Agriculture, we know how crucial it is to keep our kids moving and engaged so that they can reach their full potential,” said a letter from Beth Herring, a Bret Harte parent and Local School Council chair.

“Sponsorship will provide a crucial support for what we hope will become an annual fundraiser for our school,” said Herring.

Students have been getting the word out about the fundraiser by inviting friends, neighbors and family members to participate by sharing web pages with details on the event and the fundraising goal. To make it fun, students have won prizes such as t-shirts, and wrist bands as they meet their fundraising goals.

“This is a community effort to give our students the tools they need to succeed,” said Bright. “We are thankful for the support we’ve gotten so far from sponsors and the school. We hope the community will consider being a part of this initiative.”

Sponsors will be featured in the school’s event promotions. For more information on how to become a sponsor, please call 773-535-0666.

To donate, please visit the school fundraising site: https://secure.eventsonline.us/reg/getmovincrew/pub/profile/85372b1726f884be725458be13a906ae

hpherald@hpherald.com