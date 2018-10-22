Build Coffee to launch Meal-Based Residency Program for Artists

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Contributing Writer

Build Coffee will launch its new Meal-Based Residency Program, a three-month gallery-show and artist residency this winter.

Through the residency program, selected artists will make their show dreams into a reality in the coffee shop’s space in Woodlawn’s Experimental Station building, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave. build will provide the artist a drink and a meal of their choice from the menu three days a week for the show’s duration.

Since its debut, Build has acted as a small venue for over 100 public events including performances, workshops, gallery shows, book clubs, game nights and more.

Co-founders Bea Malsky and Hannah Nyhart have been talking about hosting a meal-based residency program at Build since their opening a year ago.

“I was putting together an open call for artists to work with me to hang their work in the shop, since we wanted that process more transparent and open, but it was taking me forever because it felt like there was more we could offer in terms of support,” said Malsky. “Then we had that moment of talking about the two things in the same conversation over a drink one night and realizing that they could be a fruitful combination – that Build isn’t a big institution, but what we can offer is literal, physical nourishment and a warm space.”

The inspiration for the structure of the residency program came from Marc Fischer, one of the founders of Half Letter Press, a playful local publisher of zines on environmentalism, architecture, abolition, and more. Build has been stocking their brand in their bookshop for a long time.

“Fischer had a project called the Joong Boo Residency, where he would buy lunch for various artists at Joong Boo Market in Avondale. It’s based on the idea that ‘we can create informal structures that will enable the positive experiences we want to have in our cities’. The playfulness of that idea really resonated with me,” said Malsky. “Marc gave me some great advice, along with a blessing to snag his phrase.”

The program opens for applications on Nov. 2, and the plan is to host four residencies in the upcoming year [one approximately every three months] with the aim to nourish, sustain, and engage local art and artists.

“I’m hoping to have 2-4 artists chosen at the end of this first application cycle,” said Malsky.

The residency application includes an optional section for artists to pitch an event of their choice.

Build has had a number of gallery-related events in the last year: for Christopher ThoughtPoet Brown’s photography show, there was an opening night party with music, poetry, and a DJ; Carlos Matallana released his comic book at the shop and brought all of his friends and family in for a giant cozy book signing; and Ireashia Monét invited their grandmother up from South Carolina where they interviewed each other about their lives and relationship and the documentary they made together.

“I’m interested in seeing how people want to invite the public to come interact with their work, and that can mean a big blowout party or a serious talk or more intimate acts like holding office hours in the shop or hosting a teach-in or craft workshop or screening,” said Malsky.

Although this would be the inaugural cycle of Build’s residency, Co-founders Nyhart and Malsky are thankful to have displayed the work of artists in the past: ThoughtPoet, Tonika Johnson, Carlos Matallana, Ireashia Monét, Dan Rowell, and youth from Blackstone Works.

“We hope you will get to know the shop and its constituents, eat at our tables, and leverage the resources of the broader Experimental Station community,” shared Nyhart and Malsky. “We also hope you will use this in ways we don’t expect: we’re open to unconventional proposals.”

Build Coffee is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For details on the residency program and how to apply, visit: https://buildcoffee.org/residency/.

hpherald@hpherald.com