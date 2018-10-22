City pledges to monitor property values in OPC ordinance — but offers no specifics

By AARON GETTINGER

The City of Chicago acknowledges the Obama Presidential Center could spark major upheaval in the housing market of what the city calls Museum Campus South and vows to follow such changes closely.

But the ordinance among the city, the Chicago Park District and the Obama Foundation offers no specific as to how it would accomplish such a task nor any possible remediation actions.

The penultimate of the 93 findings of fact that introduce the intergovernmental agreement is surely of the most interest for those most afraid of being priced out of their homes by the building of the OPC.

“The city recognizes the potential for demographic change and displacement arising from large-scale public and private investment in urban neighborhoods,” reads the section, “and is committed to closely monitoring property values and other indicators of neighborhood change and implementing measures to preserve economic diversity, home ownership and affordability for long-term residents in the communities surrounding the OPC.”.

That finding of fact is the only language in the ordinance introduced by Mayor Rahm Emanuel, that touches upon housing, one of the sections of the OPC community benefits agreement for which a coalition of South Side activist groups have been fighting, along with economic development, education, employment, sustainability and transportation.

The proposed community benefits ordinance calls for a “community trust fund” that would be used to support employment and business development centers, affordable housing and other community development initiatives.

The fund would be paid for by the city, the University of Chicago and Foundation from seven percent of the development costs of the OPC, Study Hotel, Rubenstein Forum, Woodlawn Residential Commons and related public infrastructural projects. The fund also would receive “five percent of revenue generated from downstream enterprises.”

The fund would also finance “an independent monitoring organization” that includes coalition representatives who will record employment and retention records to make sure 80 percent of jobs for the construction of the projects go to South Side workers whose “demographics must reflect South Side communities.”

The ordinance to be voted on by City Council on Oct. 31 lists construction commitments in an exhibit to the use agreement between the city and Park District and Foundation.

“To the extent feasible, the Foundation and each employer shall present opportunities for training and employment of low and moderate income residents of the city, and provide that contracts for work in connection with the construction of the project improvements be awarded to business concerns which are located in or owned in substantial part by persons residing in, the city,” it reads, later stipulating that at least half of construction workers live in Chicago

Construction employment information is to be provided to the city’s chief procurement officer or inspector general, the Chicago Police superintendent or any of their representatives. The city will also monitor the Foundation’s compliance with minority- and women-owned business guidelines.

The trust proposed by the community benefits ordinance would create a “rental assistance program” for five-year or longer residents “to pay incremental increases in rent for the next 25 years” and a “community land trust to hold properties and keep them affordable for not less than 99 years.”

The community benefits ordinance would require newly constructed and or redeveloped buildings of three residential units or more, exempting owner-occupied buildings, to have at least one or 30 percent of units set aside for households earning zero to 50 percent of the area median income — in Woodlawn, about $24,000.

It would require a Cook County property tax freeze for properties within two miles of the OPC and residents who have lived within five miles of it for a decade or longer. It would allow tenants to buy their housing if owners sell the building, create a counseling program for tenants who have to move but want to continue renting in the area, require landlords to cover moving costs for those moving from units where the rent has raised higher than the median rental rate increase and encourage the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to increase the availability of assisted living facilities in the area.

For its part, the Foundation’s Community Commitments pledge, promises to “support neighborhood stabilization efforts,” “help create a strategy around vacant land and responsible affordable housing” and “support policies that ensure residents who wish to stay in the area will be given the tools that allow them to do so.”

