Community coalition launches drive for OPC benefits ordinance

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

WOODLAWN — The Obama Community Benefits Agreement Coalition officially launched its referendum campaign on its proposed ordinance covering the relationship between Obama Presidential Center (OPC) and other University of Chicago-related development south of the Midway Plaisance.

The alliance of community organizations is gathering signatures from voters in four precincts near the OPC: one in the Fifth Ward and three in the 20th Ward.

“Just looking at the capacity of the Coalition, we wanted to do a sample of the ward, choosing spots within the 20th that would convey that the entire 20th Ward is on board,” said Devondrick Jeffers, an organizer with Southside Together Organizing for Power.

The coalition set a Nov. 10 deadline to file petitions, and it must collect signatures from eight percent of the total ballots cast in the November midterm election for the proposed ordinance to be included on the February municipal ballot. The last day to file petitions in Chicago is Nov. 26.

Patricia Hightower, a 30-year Woodlawn–South Side resident and decade-long renter at the Park Shore East Elderly apartment complex, 6250 S. Harper Ave., said she was worried about displacement, increasing property taxes and whether neighborhood workers would be hired for construction jobs.

“We want it to be viable for the people in the community to live,” she said. “We don’t want to be displaced. We want to be good neighbors, but we want to be respected and have our views respected, too.

“If you really care about the citizens and what’s happening with the people — you don’t want them displaced, you want them to be treated fairly — why not put it in writing? Your word of mouth means nothing if it’s not in black and white.”

The Coalition is planning a 20th Ward aldermanic candidates’ forum at the beginning of 2019.

hpherald@hpherald.com