Robbers target Kimbark Beverage Shoppe

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Employees coming in to open Kimbark Beverage Shoppe received a nasty shock Tuesday morning: a shattered, open glass door. They reported that cases of liquor and cigarettes were stolen. Security footage shows four masked suspects exiting from a white van at 5:30 a.m.

“They were in and out in three minutes,” said Beverage Shoppe general manager Jon Ferguson.

It is the first time Kimbark Beverage Shoppe, 1214 E. 53rd St., has been robbed in at least eight years.

The store was closed in the morning, but reopened in the afternoon; plywood covers the shattered glass but will be fixed soon.

Ferguson assumes the thieves will fence the stolen goods and said he was happy that the suspects did not target the store when it was open.

“It’s just material stuff that can be replaced,” he said.

Authorities are investigating.

