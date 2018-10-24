A light-hearted but dated look at body image “WaistWatchers the Musical”

SLIGHTLY RECOMMENDED

Where: Royal George Cabaret Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted St.

When: through Dec. 30

Tickets: $45-$65

Phone: 312-988-9000

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

If you’re looking for light-hearted entertainment for a girls’ night out, “WaistWatchers the Musical” may be just the ticket for you.

Unfortunately, the show wasn’t for me, though the opening night audience at the Royal George Cabaret really got into it.

Created more than a decade ago by cruise ship entertainment veteran Alan Jacobson (book and lyrics) and Vince DiMura (music), the intermission-less 90-minute musical set in Miss Cook’s Women’s Gym features five women with body issues who sing and dance about food and other predictable issues ranging from plastic surgery to unwanted pregnancy.

One of them serves as an MC (Katherine S. Barnes), while the others include Carla (Kiley L. McDonald), the exercise instructor with a taste for too much sugar and too many men; Cheryl (Krissy Johnson), who’s worn out by her Viagra-popping husband’s appetite for sex; Cindy (Sarah Godwin), who can’t stop eating since her mate left her; and Connie (Martha Wash), who fears her husband is no longer attracted to her because she’s fat.

The gimmick is that virtually all of the two-dozen songs are Broadway melodies or pop tunes re-purposed with mostly silly new lyrics. The opener, “Miss Cook’s Women’s Gym,” for example, is an adaptation of “YMCA.” Of the many paeans to food, Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” morphs into “Buffet Line,” The Weavers’ “If I Had a Hammer” becomes “If I Had a Bagel,” and Mary Poppins’ “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” is transformed into “Eat-just-what-you-want-because-it-doesn’t-matter diet.”

Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” gets a nod with the blues-y “Lazy,” Abba’s “Dancing Queen” is reborn as “Botox Queen,” and “The New Me,” a number praising plastic surgery, is inspired by “New York, New York” and starts almost the same way. There also are tweaked versions of songs from “Grease,” “Gypsy,” “A Chorus Line, “Man of La Mancha,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and “Gentlemen Prefer Blonds,” as well as hits from Britney Spears, Helen Reddy, the Village People, the Monkees, and more.

The main asset of the Chicago production is Wash (currently through Oct. 28), the multi-Gold and Platinum recording artist responsible for such disco-era favorites as “(You Make Me Feel) Mighty Real,” “Gonna Make Sweat (Everybody Dance Now), and “It’s Raining Men,” to which she slyly alludes when she makes her entrance. She has impeccable comic timing and a resonant deep voice, which she really knows how to control to make the most of her songs even when forced to wear stupid outfits.

The others have good voices of varying types—Johnson’s range is operatic, Godwin leans towards blues—but they have a tendency to belt it out that isn’t kept in check by director Matt Silva or musical director DiMura. McDonald becomes especially shrill at times.

The acting is broad to say the least, and despite all the talk about sex and body parts, the material is geared to a mainstream audience. Not only is it repetitive, it strikes me as dated in this #MeToo era. Despite the solidarity with each other that these women express, the truth is they are all preoccupied with their relationships with men. They’re all heterosexual and, except for Wash, all are white, too.

The performers do get high marks for energy, however. Choreographed by Dani Tucci-Juraga, they execute some pretty rigorous exercise routines, as well as dancing and singing. The idea is they’re trying to lose weight, though the gym bears no similarity to the organization suggested by the show’s title, and they actually spend more time griping. They also enlist audience participation, so be forewarned.

The simple set design by Joe Schermoly is serviceable, as are Jill Rose Keys’ costumes. Sadly, the Royal George Cabaret doesn’t have very good site lines, so if you’re going to go to “WaistWatchers the Musical,” try to choose your seats carefully.