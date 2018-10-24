Hyde Park Neighborhood Club to celebrate 109th anniversary

By TIA CAROL JONES

Contributing Writer

The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club will host its annual gala from 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 2, at the Club, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave.

The gala also will celebrate the club’s 109th anniversary, with a theme of We All Play. During the event, Jeremiah O’Connor, the tumbling coach, and Tyrone White, the basketball coach, will be honored.

Vashti Emigh, associate director, said the event is an opportunity for the community to come into the space and find out more about what the organization’s mission.

“It is a way to celebrate the longevity of the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club and its commitment to the Hyde Park community,” she said. “It also is a great way to raise funds for all of our youth programming.” Emigh said the organization serves about 900 children annually.

The focus of this year’s program is athletics. In addition to basketball, tumbling and football, it offers archery during the after school program.

“So kids are getting physical activity and learning to stay active. With the tot lot, even our earliest kids are getting some athletic programming,” Emigh said. “Our programs are affordable. We’re committed to affordable programming. We’re here to serve families and working families.”

Tickets to the gala cost $125 per person. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.hpnclub.org.

hpherald@hpherald.com