Judge sets Dec. 5 as OPC trial date

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

DIRKSEN FEDERAL COURTHOUSE — U.S. District Court Judge John Robert Blakey set Dec. 5 as the trial date on the lawsuit attempting to block construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park, saying there is “no reason to let the case linger.”

Wednesday’s hearing followed the City’s response Monday to the Protect Our Parks suit. The city rebutted each of the plaintiffs’ claims and argued that the OPC will enhance the public parkland and benefit the public. The city asserted that the Obama Foundation will never own any part of the OPC and that the transfer of 19.3 acres of Jackson Park land from the Chicago Park District to the city is legally valid.

In court on Wednesday morning, Mark Roth, POP’s attorney, asked for a litigation schedule lasting until the end of May, citing the need for more discovery.

“The landscape has changed,” Roth said, claiming no pun intended. Blakey disagreed on the need for so much time.

Andrew Womack, an attorney for the defendants, said they would file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit after Oct. 31, when the City Council will vote on the ordinance.

After the status hearing, Jackson Park Watch co-president Brenda Nelms said, “We’re just happy that the case is moving on.”

Jackson Park Advisory Council president Louise McCurry said, “We’re just very pleased that the judge doesn’t think this case should be lingering.”

Jawanza Malone of the Kenwood–Oakland Community Organization, a lead figure in the fight for an OPC community benefits agreement ordinance, said, “We would not be in this situation if the city operated in good faith. The mayor of this city said he was going to move heaven and earth to make sure that this presidential center happened. He’s held to his word, even skirting the law.”

In Monday’s filing, the city and Park District argued that the OPC will not violate state law, that its campus will be public parkland and that they have not “engaged in a scheme to evade or negate state law.” They asserted the OPC is “expressly authorized” by state legislation, the Museum Act, that enables them to enter into agreements with private entities to build and operate museums on public parkland.

“The Illinois Constitution and state statutes authorize the transfer of land from the Park District to the city,” the city’s response said, “and the Museum Act expressly authorizes the city to enter into an agreement with an entity like the Foundation for the purpose of establishing a presidential center on public parkland.”

The Foundation — not taxpayers paying a real estate tax to the Park District, as the Park District will not own the OPC site, nor the city, because it lacks the power to tax under the Museum Act — will pay for the OPC’s upkeep, wrote the defendants, and neither will the Foundation receive money raised by the Park District through the state Museum Act because the Park District will not control or own the OPC. They denied there would be a “special Obama Center tax on the public” and that the public could not thus be compelled to support the former president’s political initiatives.

The city and Park District said the use agreement contained in the ordinance before City Council makes POP’s claim that the OPC “will be subject to the Foundation’s ‘independently determined use’” incorrect, as the exact parameters of what the Foundation can do with the space are established in the agreement.

While POP charged that the OPC’s status as a non-presidential library — Barack Obama’s papers will be stored off-site at a federal National Archives and Records Administration-run location — the defendants said that records will be available at the OPC online, presidential artifacts will be on display at its museum, the OPC was never meant to be solely a presidential research library and that the OPC will maintain a relationship with NARA.

The defendants said the original 2015 municipal ordinance regarding the OPC said presidential records “will be available for review and analysis” at the OPC, rather than housed there per se, and that the 2015 ordinance no longer controls the purposes of the OPC, since a new one is before the City Council.

It will be the pending ordinance that authorizes the Foundation to build the OPC, and, under that ordinance, the city would enter into a use agreement, rather than a ground lease, governing the Foundation’s use of the Jackson Park site for the OPC, the defense attorneys wrote. They said the plaintiffs were wrong to call the OPC campus “irreplaceable lake front public park land,” because it is located inland, along Stony Island Avenue.

Because the other nearby roadway, six-lane Cornell Drive, is set to be closed, the defense argued that its conversion into parkland will further incorporate the OPC into Jackson Park. They also pointed out that the OPC site currently hosts a Park District development: the track and field used by Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave.

The defendants said the OPC will not be privately owned, but rather, under the pending ordinance and use agreement, the city will own the OPC site and buildings “at no charge” once the Foundation builds them at its own expense.

The city argued that the OPC would be “consistent with [the public] trust, because, among other reasons, the people’s elected representatives in the Illinois General Assembly, through the Museum Act, have expressly authorized presidential centers on public parkland.”

The defendants also made a case for the OPC being specifically in Jackson Park, because of its “strong historical ties” to the Obamas and because it “will not only enhance the site’s utility as a recreational and cultural resource for the community and the public [and] improve the public’s access to, and engagement with, the rest of Jackson Park and the lakefront.”

Finally, the defendants argued that POP and the two plaintiffs funding the lawsuit, Herbert Caplan of Lakeview and Charlotte Adelman of Wilmette, are suffering no violation of their rights because of the OPC’s construction, denying their claims of a “fractional beneficial interest” in the OPC site in Jackson park as state taxpayers because their interest “is no different from that of the other 12 million residents of Illinois” or of municipal taxpayers, because no tax money “is spent on the allegedly unlawful activity.”

“Plaintiffs fail to show how they have been concretely harmed in a particularized way by expressive activity taking place at the OPC,” the defendants wrote, responding to POP’s claim of a First Amendment violation. “Nor could they. The OPC does not yet exist, and it will be years before the OPC opens. And when it does, the pending ordinance and the proposed use agreement would prohibit the Foundation from using the OPC to host political fundraisers, or to use, or allow others to use, the OPC in ways inconsistent with the Foundation’s status as a tax exempt entity.”

POP and the other plaintiffs lack standing to sue because “to have standing, the plaintiff must show that he has suffered a concrete and particularized injury that affects him in a personal and individual way,” the defendants wrote. “A mere generalized grievance is not enough, no matter how sincere.”

hpherald@hpherald.com