Kenwood WW, formerly Weight Watchers, to close this month

HERALD STAFF REPORT

WW in Kenwood, formerly Weight Watchers, will close at 5 p.m. on Oct. 29. Clients have been invited to continue services at three different sites: in the Loop (at the LaSalle Building, Suite 02 3R), Lincoln Park and Uptown — but nowhere on the South Side.

Sources say that WW, 1350 E. 47th St., was on a month-to-month lease and that more than 10 people, mostly contractors and part-time employees, will lose their jobs.

Cheryl Nolan expressed disappointment about the closing while attending a WW workshop and said the news means she will likely discontinue going.

“This is just devastating. Years ago, there were locations all over the South Side,” she said. “I’m thinking I’m not going to pay $45 a month. It’s not feasible to go downtown.”

