Bibliophile brings fusion bar bookstore to Hyde Park

By TIA CAROL JONES

Contributing Writer

Bibliophile opened Wednesday packed with guests eager to find out more about the bar, bookstore and dessert concept, the brainchild of the team that brought Fabiana’s Bakery to Hyde Park.

Derrick Westbrook, service manager and sommelier, said about 300 people visited opening night, and a few more were turned away.

“It means the concept works,” he said. “It speaks to Hyde Park community and how they support local businesses.”

Westbrook said the wines come from Sardinia, Italy and regions of France. There is neither a large selection nor numerous well-known varieties.

“There’s not a wine style that’s typical,” he said. “I wanted to create a wine list that tells a story. It’s small and lean, you don’t need 1,000 bottles.”

Westbrook said the food is definitely comfort food. He said one of the favorites is the short rib stuffed cabbage. “It has tons of umami. It’s a really nice dish that eats really healthy even though it’s super rich,” he said.

Westbrook said the alcohol-infused dessert items include a bourbon cheesecake. “Even if you’re full, there’s still room for them,” he said.

The books were curated by the bookstore manager. Westbrook said while the a lot of the concepts are under one house, they’ve added their own spin to it.

“We’re very excited about where we can go. I’m excited about the other things we have in store, other programming and offerings,” he said.

Westbrook said the concept was created by happenstance, brainstorming and a little bit of luck.

“Longevity is the key, we have the potential to have that if we do our part and the community continues to support us.”

Wallace E. Goode, Jr., executive director of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, said Hyde Park is becoming the fusion center of the South Side.

“The idea of a fusion, dessert-bar- bookstore is great,” he said. “It’s unique and I think Hyde Parkers will support it.”

Goode said Hyde Park is rapidly becoming the top restaurant destination on the South Side, with four restaurants slated to open.

“We’re bringing in a population of folks who are excited about the energy,” he said.

Goode added, Hyde Park has really found something in fusion restaurants that is unusual.

“What a great idea for the intelligentsia of Hyde Park. It’s a different kind of drinking establishment. It’s also taken the sweet tooth audience and attracted them as well,” he said.

