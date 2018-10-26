Review: “Indecent”

RECOMMENDED

Where: Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave.

When: through Nov. 4

Tickets: $29-$77

Phone: 773-871-3000

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

Victory Gardens Theater’s production of Paula Vogel’s “Indecent” had me at the klezmer music.

Even before the 100-minute play proper starts, an onstage band—musical director Matt Deitchman on accordion and Elleon Dobias on violin, aided by actors Noah LePook on bouzouki and Benjamin Magnuson on string bass—performs a lively 15-minute set of traditional songs (no clarinet, alas). Deitchman and Dobias then evocatively accompany the action, as the story of Polish-Jewish writer Sholem Asch’s controversial “God of Vengeance” unfolds in meta-theatrical Brechtian style sensitively directed by Gary Griffin and beautifully acted by the talented ensemble.

Originally written in Yiddish, “God of Vengeance” was successfully performed all over Europe and even on New York’s Lower East Side, but when it was translated to English and mounted on Broadway in 1923, it was shut down and the entire cast and producer were arrested and convicted of obscenity. The tale of a Jewish brothel owner who wants to marry his daughter off respectably only to learn of her relationship with one of his prostitutes not only showed the women making love in a famous rain scene, it also included the first lesbian kiss on the Great White Way.

Vogel’s version begins at the beginning—in 1906 Warsaw—and goes all the way to the 1950s, its intricate structure layering the Jewish immigrant experience, the rise of anti-Semitism in Europe and beyond, life in a Polish ghetto, the effects of all this on Asch, and the dangers of censorship. The transformative and enduring power of art are at its heart, though these don’t come without risks.

The way she does so much is to craft a play within a play within a play. We first see the actors in drab clothing (costumes by Mara Blumenfeld) seated across the back of Jeffrey D. Kmiec’s spare wood-plank set. They rise and ashes flow from the arms of their coats, as if they are returning from the dead.

Then the Stage Manager (Magnuson) introduces them in pairs, explaining that Otto (David Darlow) and Vera (Cindy Gold) will portray all the elders, Hanela (Catherine LeFrere) and Mendel (Andrew White) will be the middles, and Avram (Noah LaPook) and Chana (Kiah Stern) are the ingenues. He, himself, is Lemml, a former tailor who’s life is changed by the Asch play for which he’ll remain Stage Manager from the Old World to the new and, tragically, back again.

Bilingual projections by Stephan Mazurek on the back wall indicate the year, location, and language being spoken—Yiddish, German, English—while the notation of a “blink in time” is a fast-forward. When the characters are speaking their native tongue (typically Yuddish), it sounds like perfect English. When they’re not, such as when the immigrants try to speak English, it’s heavily accented dialect. These distinctions seem to break down a bit, however, and the actors take on so many roles that it occasionally becomes hard to keep track.

In the first Warsaw scene, the young Asch (LaPook as Avram) hopes that “God of Vengeance” will show that Jewish people are like everyone else, and his wife (Stern as Chana) excitedly agrees, telling him it contains “the roots of all evil: the money, the subjugation of women, the false piety…the terrifying violence of that father,” referring to the brothel owner. But then he reads it at a private salon run by his mentor, I.L. Peretz (Darlow as Otto), who advises him to burn his script. It also outrages the other Yiddish writers with its ant-heroic depiction of Jews. Only Lemml, who has never seen a play and was brought to the salon by his cousin, is moved to become Stage Manager.

A “blink in time” shifts the scene to the premiere in more permissive Berlin, where we’re treated to a delightful cabaret act choreographed by Katie Spelman. More “blinks” and “God of Vengeance” goes on to become a hit from Bratislava to Constantinople. Many of the ensemble members including Lemml (who subsequently asks to be called “Lou”) emigrate to New York, where the play does well in the Yiddish theater and at the Provincetown Playhouse in the Village before the ill-fated Broadway run. Along the way, we learn that the actresses playing the brothel owner’s teenage daughter, Rifkele (Stern), and the prostitute, Manke (LeFrere), are having a relationship offstage as well as on, but then the former is replaced by an American actress with a Southern drawl (Stern).

The climactic scene from “God of Vengeance” is enacted over and over in different settings. It features snippets from the rain scene—building to a full-blown one near the end—and the rage of Rifkele’s father Yankl (Darlow as Otto who at one point is Jewish immigrant actor Rudolph Schildkraut). As his wife (Gold as Vera) cries for help, he pushes his daughter downstairs to the brothel and heaves the expensive Torah he’s had commissioned for her wedding into the air, about to hurl it after her.

As time passes, Asch becomes disenchanted with his play. Deeply disturbed by the rising tide of anti-Semitism he saw on a trip to Europe (though the details are not recounted), he retreats to his home on Staten Island to write novels and essays. A critical point comes when he refuses to attend the trial for the Broadway cast and producer Harry Weinberger, and Lemml later confronts him for the betrayal. The reasons Vogel has him give, among them that he never read cuts made to the play, don’t fully make sense, and she also glosses over his summons before the House Un-American Activities Committee in 1952, sparking his departure to London.

Instead, we follow Lemml back to Poland and a poignant performance of “God of Vengeance” in an attic in the Lodz ghetto. It’s just of the second act, because they only have room to do one a week, and he tells the audience he hopes they’ll still be around the next week for the final act. He asks them to throw food—whether they like the performance or not.

“Indecent” doesn’t end on that dark note, however. Instead, it holds out hope for a better future, hope that’s born out in a way by what Vogel has done for “God of Vengeance.” There’s a bit of irony here because she only shows a little of what that play was about, and she also doesn’t mention that Weinberger, who acted as his ensemble’s lawyer, successfully appealed the obscenity conviction.