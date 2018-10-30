Safe, family-friendly Halloween activities planned

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Children, teens and parents will have plenty of activities from which to choose on Halloween night in Hyde Park.

“Treatin’ on 53rd Street,” planned by the South East Chicago Commission and Kenwood–Hyde Park’s aldermen, is scheduled from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday for children, from infants to 12 years old. Face-painting, storytelling, live performances, music and games and treats from local businesses are planned. Guests are asked to register in advance.

As in years past, thousands trick-or-treaters are expected to come to the 5700 and 5800 South blocks of Harper Avenue, where residents festoon their homes for the holiday and distribute vast quantities of free candy.

The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W., will host “Teen Halloween on 53rd Street” for high school students Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sponsored by the Blue Gargoyle and the Hyde Park–Kenwood Community Council, DJ Ydot Gdot will perform at the event, which will feature free food.

The National Weather Service is predicting overcast weather Wednesday evening at Midway International Airport, with temperatures in the mid-50s and a less than 10-percent chance of precipitation. The sun will set at 5:45 p.m., with nightfall at 7:19 p.m.

