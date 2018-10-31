Safety issues under Metra tracks

To the Editor:

On March 16, I sent a letter to the Editor addressing a serious safety concern in Hyde Park.

Once again I raise the concern: It is election Year and elected officials like cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, State Sen. Kwame Raoul, State Rep. Christian Mitchell, and Ald. Sophia King and Ald. Leslie Hairston are all seeking elected positions. I was told this the best time to get their attention, so once again I raise the alarm: commercial spaces under the Metra tracks in Hyde Park are unsafe at best, dangerous to be truly honest. The commercial spaces create unsafe work conditions and pose serious health concerns for customers, staff and owners.

Hyde Park elected officials: we put our trust in you and believe that you represent the interest of your community. Why are you silent on this issue? Metra and its Hyde Park partner, the University of Chicago, must be held accountable for their lack of disregard for maintaining a safe environment.

When a customer, staffer or owner is injured or becomes sick from the mold, you will not be able to say you didn’t know.

Gloria Henderson