47th Street Metra station to close briefly Saturday night, Sunday morning

Metra has announced that the 47th Street (Kenwood) station will close from 11:30 p.m. Saturday night to 6:30 a.m. Sunday because of work on the new pedestrian bridge at 41st Street. Four trains to and from South Chicago will be cancelled.

Buses will transport Metra Electric and South Shore Line travelers between Millennium Station and the 51st–53rd Street stations during the closure. Passengers will board buses at the northeast corner of 51st and Lake Park Avenue in Kenwood and the southwest corner of Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street in the Loop. Metra personnel will be on site to direct passengers.

The Kenwood 47th Street station operates as a flag stop on the Metra Electric line, with trains stopping only when requested by riders. South Shore Line trains to Northwest Indiana and South Bend do not use the station.

The Van Buren, Museum Campus, 18th Street, McCormick Place and 27th Street stations also will close temporarily.

