57th Street Books to host a reading with Grady Chambers and Rachel Arndt

By: GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Contributing Writer

Poet Grady Chambers and author Rachel Z. Arndt, will be discussing their works at 57th Street Books, 1301 E. 57th St., on Nov. 7 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Chambers is the author of “North American Stadiums,” and Arndt’s work is “Beyond Measure: Essays.”

The discussion will be followed by a Q&A and book signing.

Published in June 2018, ‘North American Stadiums’ is Chambers’ first book of poems. Winner of the inaugural Max Ritvo Poetry Prize, ‘North American Stadiums’ is described as an “assured debut collection about grace – the places e search for it, and the disjunction between what we seek and where we are.”

“You were supposed to find God here / the signs said,” reads one of Chambers poems. Throughout his work, hinterlands demand the readers’ close attention; overlooked sites of industry become sites for pilgrimage; and history large and small – of a city, or a family, of a shirt – is unearthed, according to his description. Mile signs point toward Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Salt Lake City, Chicago; and god is not the God expected, but the still moment among movement, it continues.

Chambers, born and raised in Chicago, was a Wallace Stegner Fellow at Stanford University, attended the MFA program at Syracuse University, and has received fellowships from the Norman Mailer Center and the New York State Summer Writers Institute. His writing has appeared in Diode Poetry; Forklift, Ohio; Ninth Letter, New Ohio Review, and elsewhere.

Arndt, author of the essay collection ‘Beyond Measure’ (Sarabande, 2018), uses mordant humor and penetrating intellect to “cast her gaze beyond event-driven narratives to the machinery underlying them.” Some of the things she discusses in her collection are the standardized height of kitchen countertops, the rote of scripts of dating apps, or the standardized routines behind a daily commute.

One of the question that Arndt asks in her essays is “How much can data tell us?”

Ardnt, a Chicago resident, received an MFA in nonfiction and poetry from the University of Iowa, where she was an Arts Fellow and nonfiction editor of the Iowa Review. Here writing has appeared in Popular Mechanics, Quartz, The Believer, Fast Company, and elsewhere.

“We look forward to hosting this event and having the community join us during this reading,” said Kevin Elliot, store manager of 57th Street Books. The event is hosted by 57th Street Books and The Seminary Co-op Bookstores.